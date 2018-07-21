Burglary in Washington County leads to arrest

A man is behind bars in Washington County on burglary and theft charges after allegedly stealing from his parents.

Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Ebro residence in reference to a theft. The caller advised law enforcement that more than $40,000 in property had been taken from the residence.

During the investigation, WCSO acquired statements and evidence that led them to obtaining a search warrant for 37-year-old Brad Gill’s truck. As the vehicle was searched, law enforcement discovered several items that were reported as stolen from his parent’s property.

A statement to investigators, by Gill, advised he had arrived at his parent’s home Friday evening so that he could “get clean” from his heroin addiction.

Gill was booked into the Washington County Jail on an unrelated warrant out of Walton County. He has also been charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and grand theft more than $20,000.

