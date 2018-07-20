Help plan the future of L. Kirk Edwards Wildlife and Environmental Area

A 10-year plan for the L. Kirk Edwards Wildlife and Environmental Area will be presented at a public hearing in Leon County on Thursday, July 26.

People are invited to the 7 p.m. public hearing at the Renaissance Center, 435 N. Macomb St., in Tallahassee.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) staff will present the draft land management plan for the FWC-managed WEA, and people will be encouraged to comment and ask questions.

The L. Kirk Edwards WEA is about 7 miles east of downtown Tallahassee in eastern Leon County. It encompasses most of lower Lake Lafayette and the upper St. Marks River.

Its outdoor recreation opportunities include paddling, hiking, biking, fishing, wildlife viewing, hunting and horseback riding.

Wood storks, Sherman’s fox squirrels, gopher tortoises, eastern indigo snakes, bald eagles, white-tailed deer, wood ducks and American alligators are among the native wildlife species living in its swamps, bottomland forests and upland pines.

“L. Kirk Edwards WEA was purchased to ensure the conservation of fish and wildlife resources, other natural and cultural resources, and for fish- and wildlife-based public outdoor recreation,” said Lindsay Slautterback, an FWC land conservation planner. “This draft plan will specify how we intend to do that.”

All lands purchased with public funds must have a management plan that ensures the property will be managed in a manner that is consistent with the intended purposes of the purchase.

Hunting and fishing regulations are not included in this plan or meeting; those are addressed through a separate public process.

To obtain a copy of the land management prospectus for L. Kirk Edwards WEA, contact Lindsay Slautterback at 850-487-9982 or Lindsay.Slautterback@MyFWC.com.

For more information and background on the public hearing as well as management plans and their goals, visit MyFWC.com/Conservation and select “Terrestrial” and then “Management Plans (WMA).”

Learn more about the L. Kirk Edwards WEA by going to MyFWC.com and selecting “Wildlife Viewing,” “Wildlife Management Areas” and then “Explore by Name.”