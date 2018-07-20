Foxworth obit

William Ernest Foxworth, age 77 of Chipley, passed from this life on July 18, 2018 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama surrounded by his loving family.

William was born on February 21, 1941 in Washington County, Florida to William and Louiza Creamer Foxworth. He was a lifelong resident of Washington County and was a carpenter by trade. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Louiza Foxworth; brother: Eugene Foxworth; sister: Arlene Nettles Ward.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Linda Gibson Foxworth of Chipley, FL; two sons: Buddy Foxworth of Chipley, FL, Henry Foxworth (Jessi) of Bonifay, FL; four daughters: Theresa Foxworth (Todd Weeks) of Chipley, FL, Mary Slack (Michael) of Chipley, FL, Kim Brantley (Billy) of Chipley, FL, Mandy Bailey (Nick) of Chipley, FL; fifteen grandchildren; four great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 4:30P.M. Monday, July 23, 2018 at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Terry Burchard officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends 5-7P.M. Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.