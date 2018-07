by Eleanor Dietrich

Large patches of this low-growing wildflower (Crocanthemum rosmarinifolium) may be found on sandy roadsides and in fields. The many flowers are bright yellow and about an inch wide, with a pinwheel of five petals and many stamens. The leaves are narrow and thickish with more leaves and flower stems growing where the large leaf comes out of the main stem (the axils). It blooms throughout the summer.