Welfare check leads to meth arrest

GRACEVILLE, Fla. – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Pensacola woman following a welfare check in the area of Reddick Mill Road and Jackson Branch on Tuesday, July 17.

A deputy responded to the location in reference to the report of a car sitting in the roadway and two individuals lying in a nearby field.

Upon arriving to the scene, the deputy made contact with two female subjects in the field, discovering that one, identified as Stacy Charles, 49, had an active warrant out of Washington County.

A subsequent search lead to the discovery of a glasses case inside Charles’ purse which held a hypodermic needle containing suspected methamphetamine.

Charles was arrested on the out of county warrant and additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.