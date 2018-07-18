Traffic stop leads to arrest for meth possession

A traffic stop in the north end of Washington County led to the arrest of an Alabama man over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Stephen Bonner, 43, of Ashford, for speeding on S.R. 77.

During the stop, Bonner was found to be in possession of several bags of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on possession charges.

