Taylor obit

Mrs. Margaret Taylor, 92 of Graceville, Florida, formerly of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

Mrs. Taylor was born in Corry, Pennsylvania, on December 20, 1925. A beloved mother and grandmother, Mrs. Taylor enjoyed time spent with her family. She was a member of Deer Lake United Methodist Church in Tallahassee.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m.(CDT), Saturday, July 21, 2018 at East Mt. Zion United Methodist Church with Rev. Josh Blount, Debbie Taylor and Brian Taylor officiating.

Graveside service will follow at 4 p.m.(EDT), Saturday at Roselawn Cemetery 843 Piedmont Drive Tallahassee, Florida with Rev. Jim Govatos officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at East Mt. Zion United Methodist Church on Saturday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Predeceased by her husband L. D. ‘Bo” Taylor and one son Larry Thomas Taylor.

Survived by two sons John Dennis Taylor(Kay), Tallahassee; Donald K. “Don” Taylor(Debbie), Graceville; five grandchildren Michael Dennis Taylor(Jill), Brian Thomas Taylor(Amanda), Jason Matthew Taylor(Ashley), Kelli Alise Taylor, Kevin Allen Taylor(Candace) and eleven great grandchildren.