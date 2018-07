The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand at two upcoming Back to School events to give away free school supplies.

Free school supplies will be available on a first come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, July 27, at HCSO Ponce de Leon substation located at 1572 Highway 90, and again from 9 a.m. until noon at the Back 2 School Bash, hosted by Doctors Memorial Hospital on Friday, August 3.