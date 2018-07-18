Georgia man drives truck with missing tires, arrested for meth possession

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – An Austell, Georgia resident is charged with drug possession following a traffic stop on July 12.

An investigator with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was in the area of the intersection at Highway 2 and Highway 173 when he observed a Ford truck traveling east on Highway 2 that had tires missing from both rims on the truck’s passenger side, causing sparks to fly from underneath the truck and creating gouges in the pavement.

The investigator successfully initiated a traffic stop and discovered the driver, 49-year-old Michael Ellis Davis of Austell, Georgia, was driving on a suspended license.

As deputies were preparing to transport Davis to the Holmes County Jail to be booked on charges of driving on a suspended license, a needle cap containing suspected methamphetamine was found during a pat-search.

A subsequent search of the truck was conducted, during which deputies found a cigarette pack containing a crystalline substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Davis is charged with driving while license suspended and possession of methamphetamine.