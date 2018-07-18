Free women’s and adult saltwater fishing clinics coming up in Panama City Beach

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting a Women’s Saltwater Fishing Clinic on July 28 and an Adult Saltwater Fishing Clinic on July 29, both in Panama City Beach.

The free, day-long clinics are from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at St. Andrews State Park, 4607 State Park Lane.

Advance registration is required. To register, go to MyFWC.com, click on “Calendar” and select “Fishing Clinics – Adult and Women’s” from the drop-down menu “All Categories.” If you have issues registering or have other questions, email Heather Sneed at Heather.Sneed@MyFWC.com or call 850-487-0554.

The Adult Saltwater Fishing Clinic is for women and men 18 years of age or older, with no prior saltwater fishing experience needed.

Participants will take home a lifelong hobby and leave with a new appreciation for the marine environment. They will learn the basics of conservation stewardship, fishing ethics, angling skills, safety and the vulnerability of Florida’s marine ecosystems, all in a fun, laid-back atmosphere.

Lessons include knot tying, rod and reel rigging, how to be a responsible marine resource steward, marine fish and habitat identification, catch-and-release techniques and more.

If conditions allow, participants will have the opportunity to practice their newly learned skills by fishing from shore or a pier. This event is a catch-and-release activity. All participants must have a valid recreational saltwater fishing license unless exempt. Saltwater fishing licenses can be purchased at your local tackle shop or online. Learn more by visiting MyFWC.com/License.

Fishing equipment and bait are provided during the clinic, but participants are encouraged to bring their own gear.