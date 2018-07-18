Dunn Named to Farm Bill Conference Committee

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02), a member of the House Agriculture Committee, was appointed to the House-Senate conference committee charged with resolving the differences over the 2018 Farm.

“I am honored to represent our farmers in Florida and the Second District on the bicameral Farm Bill Conference Committee,” said Dr. Dunn. “We all depend on a thriving agriculture industry and we need to ensure that this Farm Bill works for all of our producers. Agriculture is a risky business, and while Congress can’t control the weather, we can create a climate of sound, consistent farm policy to help farmers and ranchers manage risks as they produce affordable, safe and abundant food and fiber. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to produce legislation that will give our farmers, ranchers, and forresters a sense of certainty.”

“Today, we move one step closer to delivering a strong, new farm bill to the president’s desk on time as he has called on Congress to do. America’s farmers and ranchers and rural America are struggling right now and they deserve the certainty of a strong farm bill to see them through to better times. The House has pulled together a solid team of conferees – including Rep. Dunn. I’m looking forward to working with Neal, who has been a strong voice for agriculture through this process, and the rest of our House and Senate colleagues to reach a final product that helps millions of low-income Americans climb the economic ladder, while standing by our nation’s hard-working farm and ranch families,” said House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway (TX-11).

The conference committee is composed of members of the House and Senate, and is responsible for reconciling differences in the Farm Bill that has passed the two chambers of Congress. In the coming months, the conference committee will report a final bill that the Senate and the House must adopt and send to the President’s desk for his signature.