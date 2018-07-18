Chipley man arrested after fleeing on foot

A Washington County man is behind bars after fleeing on foot from a traffic stop late Tuesday night.

During a patrol on Cope Road, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle traveling south near Old Bonifay Road and began to pursue the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop. The deputy activated his lights and sirens as he turned onto Old Bonifay Road, however, the vehicle continued to travel until pulling onto Padgett Circle, where it came to a final stop.

The deputy then made contact with the driver, Philip Daniel Pippin, 30, of Chipley, and had him exit the vehicle due to his erratic behaviors. During this time, the deputy learned Pippin was wanted out of Bay County on an active violation of probation warrant for previous charges related to heroin.

As the deputy attempted to detain Pippin, he fled into a nearby wooded area. Shortly after fleeing, Pippin was caught but continued to actively resist arrest for several minutes, refusing to comply with deputy commands.

Pippin was ultimately taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on the active Bay County felony warrant and now faces additional local charges of resisting an officer without violence and driving while license suspended or revoked.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.