Alabama man arrested after two-county pursuit

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – An Alabama man is charged after leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit that began when a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Holmes County and ended after the subject crossed into Jackson County and nearly struck a law enforcement vehicle.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office attempted the stop on July 14 after observing a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 2 near Buddy Gilly Road. The driver, later identified as Raymond John Connor, 29, of Geneva, refused to stop, continuing on Highway 2 and into Jackson County where the Graceville Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit.

During the incident, Connor nearly struck a marked JCSO unit.

The chase ended when Connor finally stopped in a parking lot on Sanders Avenue in Graceville and exited the vehicle to lie on the ground.

Conner was arrested and booked in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

In addition to being cited for speeding, Connor is charged in Holmes County with fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as driving on a suspended license. He faces additional charges in Jackson County.