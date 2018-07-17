Three arrested after attempting to elude law enforcement

Three people are behind bars after a deputy attempts a traffic stop in Chipley.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Friday afternoon, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. 90 and Sewell Farms Road. After attempting to elude the deputy, the vehicle abruptly pulled into the driveway of a residence on U.S. 90.

Two male subjects, later identified as Charlie Blackmon, 40, and Shannon Works, 36, both of Chipley, immediately fled into the home. The deputy was able to apprehend the third occupant of the vehicle, 48-year-old Jennifer Bau, as she attempted to run.

Bau, who is currently out on bond, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, known as Ambien. She was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting an officer without violence.

A subsequent search led to deputies discovering cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and multiple types of drug paraphernalia in the home.

Blackmon has been charged with of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, tampering with evidence, resisting an officer without violence, and driving with a suspended license.

Works, who had an active warrant for a parole violation, was also charged with resisting an officer without violence.

Both Blackmon and Works were also booked into the Washington County Jail.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.