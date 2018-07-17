Stuart obit

Joy McArthur Stuart, 50, of Malone, FL, died Saturday, July 14, 2018 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Joy was born in St. Petersburg, FL, on January 10, 1968 to the late Mike and Joyce Lanier McArthur. She lived her entire life in Malone where she was a 1986 graduate of Malone High School. Joy studied Respiratory Therapy and worked in Marianna for Jackson Hospital and most recently, for the Sunland Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Johnathan Hardy Stuart.

Joy is survived by her husband, Partick Lee Stuart, Jr.; son, Partick Lee “Trey” Stuart, III of Malone; two daughters, Taylor Stuart and Brandi Stuart Beeler and husband, Jesse all of Malone; one granddaughter, Emersyn Beeler; brother, Dennis McArthur and his children, Jana and Michael McArthur.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 19, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Ed Ham officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations to Autism Speaks, 557 N. Wymore Road, Bldg. A Suite 101, Maitland, FL 32751.