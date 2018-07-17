Smith obit

Larry Alexander Smith, age 67, of Chipley, FL, passed away on July 17, 2018 at home. He was born in Bonifay, FL, on August 9, 1951.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Franklin P. Smith SR. and Evie Dell Smith and his grandparents, Dannie and Mittie Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Betty S. Smith, two brothers, Franklin P. Smith, Jr. and wife Bennie of Graceville, FL, and Dalton Hyman of Crawfordville, FL. Two sisters, Mary Boyd and husband Kenny of Panama City, FL and Barbara Dixon of Panama City, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a veteran of Vietnam War and served in the United Sates Army Reserves. He had a long productive career as an entrepreneur in various businesses along with his wife, Betty. Larry was an avid Corvette collector and restorer. He was known among the Corvette World as “Corvette Larry”. He enjoyed traveling and camping, especially out west.

He was a born again Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church of Chipley and the David Hilton’s Sunday School Class. Family would like to thank Emerald Coast Hospice of Chipley and Staff of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center of Houston, Texas.

Memorials may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice of Chipley and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. Memorialization will be by cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, is in charge of arrangements.