Kelly obit

Johnny M. Kelly, age 87 of Cottondale, FL, passed from this life on Monday, July 16, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 7, 1930 to the late Richard and Ophelia (Reynolds) Kelly in Georgiana, AL.

Mr. Kelly loved to hunt and fish and worked most of his life as a truck driver.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Kelly, son, John Carmel Kelly, four brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include, two sons: Jessie Richard Kelly and wife Norma of Cottondale, FL, Jack Allen Kelly and wife Mary of Cottondale, FL; foster sons: Ron Whiting Kelly and Leroy Newton Kelly of Cottondale, FL; three daughters: Dwana Mullins and husband Jeff of Cottondale, FL, Marie Kimbrel and husband Donnie of Altha, FL, Sherry Daffin of Cottondale, FL; one sister, Lanie Graham and husband Doug of Highland Home, AL; one daughter in law, Norma Kelly of Chipley, FL; sixteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 P.M. in the Chapel with the service following after. Jesse Kelly will be officiating the service. Interment will follow at the Kelly Family Cemetery in Cottondale, FL. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

