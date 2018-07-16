Oldaker obit

Thelma Mae Oldaker, 63, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away on July 14, 2018 in Panama City, Florida, surrounded by her loving family.

Thelma was born and raised in Huntington, West Virginia, and moved to the greater Holmes County area with her family in 1994. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Curtis Ray Oldaker, her mother, Mary Flora of Huntington West Virginia, father Roy Zornes of Logan West Virginia, and one sister, Mary Jane Hooker of Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her four children: Maria Taylor; Rayleana Outler; Trish Corbin, and Curtis Ray Oldaker, Jr. All of her children reside in the greater Holmes County area. She is also survived by two sisters, Kimberly (Zornes) Hodges, Ladysmith Virginia and Patricia Davis, Huntington West Virginia.

Thelma leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews across this country.

Thelma dedicated her life to her family, and she was the glue that bound three Oldaker generations into a single family. As the family matriarch, she loved, raised, cuddled, scolded and mentored children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews for her entire life. She will always be loved and missed by those who knew her.