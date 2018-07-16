Hugley obit

Mrs. Rita Campbell Hugley, age 68, of Slocomb, Alabama, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at the Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama, surrounded by her loving and caring family. God dispatched the Angel of Death to relay a message to Rita, saying “I see your road is rough, and the hill is getting too steep. Come rest your head upon My breast, your soul I will keep.”

She was a native of Alabama and a member of the Countyline Missionary Baptist Church in Slocomb, Alabama.

Mrs. Hugley was preceded in death by her parents, Will Smith and Eloise Campbell and a cousin, Mattye Sue Pitttman.

She is survived by her sisters and brothers: Myra Harris and husband Albert of Tuskegee, Alabama, and Wanda Fryer and husband Reverend Norman of Headland, Alabama, Albert Lee Knox, Jerry Campbell and Michael Campbell; aunts: Dollie M. Douglas of Panama City, Florida, and Martha Ford of Camden, New Jersey; cousin, Donald J. Pittman of Graceville, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of her life will be Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 3:00 PM from the Countyline Missionary Baptist Church, Slocomb, AL, with the pastor, Reverend James B. Dawsey, Eulogist. Her mortal frame will lie in repose of her eternal crib for viewing Sunday, July 22, 2018 from 2:00 pm at the church.

Her earthly bed of slumber will follow in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.