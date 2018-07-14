Wells obit

November 12, 1928– July 13, 2018

Hester Lee Lucas Wells, age 89, passed from this life on July 13, 2018, in the Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Chipley, Florida. She was born and reared in Holmes County on a farm on Ten Mile Creek. She attended Esto School through the ninth grade, transferring to Holmes County High School in Bonifay, and graduating in April 1945. Hester has the distinction of being a student in the last eight-month school term in the State of Florida. She attended Mt. Zion Church near Esto, and was baptized in nearby Ten Mile Creek. After marriage, she attended Primitive Baptist churches in Panama City, the Bethel community in Washington County, and Chipley Chapel.

Hester was predeceased in death by her parents, Herbert Timothy Lucas and Pauline Hartzog Lucas, two brothers, Milton Cortez Lucas and Daniel Leon Lucas, one sister, Era Martiel Lucas White, and a grandson, Ryan Lee Wells. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Perry Wells, and their four sons: Tim (Debbie), Grant (Lynn), Emory (Robbin), and Gordon (Donna). She leaves eight grandchildren: Laura, Julie and Perry Edward Wells II (Tim), Dan Murray and Deanna Marie Wells (Gordon), Lucas McLean and Virginia Marie Wells (Grant), and Courtney Elyse Wells (Emory). She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom she loved dearly.

Hester and Perry married in October 4, 1952 in Cottonwood, Alabama. Their first home was in Panama City. In 1970, the Wells family moved to Chipley, Florida to own and operate the Sears Catalog store where Hester was an integral part. She later ran the historic T.L. Wells and Bro. department store in town. Hester was an accomplished seamstress and cook, and throughout her life enjoyed attending bluegrass events, gospel sings, and church sings.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 17, at Shiloh Baptist Church, with Eric Smith officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., with the service immediately following. Interment will follow at Bethany Baptist Church cemetery in Holmes County where three generations of Hester’s ancestors are buried.

Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.