Traffic stop leads to arrest of Franklin County man

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Franklin County man for felony drug charges.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of S.R. 77 and Pioneer Road in Wausau at approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Robert Stanley Parks

As the WCSO deputy spoke with the driver, who was identified as Robert Stanley Parks, 35, of Eastpoint, he noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a subsequent search, deputies discovered methamphetamine.

Parks was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charge of possession of methamphetamine.

