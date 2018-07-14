Traffic stop leads to arrest of Franklin County man

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Franklin County man for felony drug charges.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of S.R. 77 and Pioneer Road in Wausau at approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.

As the WCSO deputy spoke with the driver, who was identified as Robert Stanley Parks, 35, of Eastpoint, he noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a subsequent search, deputies discovered methamphetamine.

Parks was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charge of possession of methamphetamine.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.