Mr. David C. Sims, 69 of Bonifay, Florida died on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Born Saturday, September 11, 1948 in Marianna, Florida to Rudolph Sims and Norma Sellers Sims. The Sims family then moved to Bonifay when David was 2 years old. While attending school he worked at the Piggly Wiggly and sold Grit Papers. He graduated from Holmes County High School in 1966. He worked at Sims Funeral Home and then interned at a funeral home in Jacksonville, FL until he went to school in 1970 in Louisville, KY to the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science for a year. During that time while working at Kentucky Baptist Hospital he met Rose Marie Byerley and had a short courtship and engagement and married in February 1971, 6 months later David graduated from Mortuary School. The newly married couple then moved back to Bonifay where David began working with his dad at the funeral home, in 1971 he received his license as a embalmer and in 1972 he received his license as a funeral director. He continued to work for his father until he passed in 1991 and became owner of Sims Funeral Home after the passing of his mother in 1994.

David was involved in numerous clubs and organizations including, The Bonifay Kiwanis Club during which he served as President from 1977-1978 and Lieutenant Governor for District 2 1982-1983, he was also a former member of, The Bonifay Volunteer Fire Department for 18 years, Tri County Airport Board for 6 years, Marianna Elks Lodge, The Shriners Club, Washington-Holmes Cattlemens Association. David retired from the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary after 23 years of service. He was also a former mayor of Bonifay.

David was a past member and past master of Westville Masonic Lodge #148, a current member of Esther Lodge #144 and Vernon #164 and served as past master of both lodges. He was also a District Deputy Grand Master in 2000. He was also a member of the Association of Independent Funeral Directors of Florida.

He was a member of First Baptist Church and was a supporter for the Faith Riders and Hell Fighters Christian Motorcycle clubs.

Surviving is his wife Rose Marie Sims of Bonifay, FL, son, Jon Sims of Bonifay, FL, daughter, Amy Sims Hewett and husband Stan of Bonifay , FL, brother, Dale Sims and wife Barbara of Chipley, FL, sisters, Denice Dunn of Bonifay, FL and Debra Sasser of Chipley, FL and sister in law LeaAnn Armstrong of Defuniak Springs; 3 grandchildren, Falon Sims, Jax Sims and Georgia Fisanick, and also aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and other extended family.

A funeral service was held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Shelly Chandler, Rev.Jeep Sullivan and Rev. Tommy Moore officiating. Interment followed in Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, FL with Masonic Graveside Rites.

Active pallbearers were, Gene Chitty, Jackie Baggett, John King, Millard Retherford, Ricky Peters, Russ Cole, James Outler, Dwain Harris. Inactive pallbearers included his Men’s Sunday School Class and Free Masons.

The family received friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Sims Funeral Home, Bonifay, Florida.