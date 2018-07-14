Lynn Haven man back behind bars

A Lynn Haven man on state probation for previous drug charges is back behind bars.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies made contact with 35-year-old Justin Miller, in the parking lot of a local convenience store, following an observation of suspicious behavior Thursday evening. Deputies immediately noticed an odor of marijuana coming from Miller, at which time he admitted to having it inside his vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and located marijuana near the driver’s seat area.

As deputies were conducting the investigation, they received information that Miller was seen throwing a brown paper bag under the vehicle. Upon locating the bag, deputies discovered it contained methamphetamine.

Miller was arrested without further incident and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams.

Miller was placed on state probation for felony drug charges out of Bay County less than a month ago.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.