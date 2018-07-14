Holmes County traffic alert

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes County as crews perform construction and/or maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

U.S. 90 Shoulder Closure between McGee Street and the end of 4-Lane in Bonifay –There will be daytime shoulder closures between McGee Street and the end of the 4-lane in Bonifay through Thursday, July 26 as crews seal inlets in the median.

–There will be daytime shoulder closures between McGee Street and the end of the 4-lane in Bonifay through Thursday, July 26 as crews seal inlets in the median. State Road 2 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Holmes Creek – Motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 25 over Holmes Creek as crews perform routine bridge maintenance. Traffic flaggers will be on site to assist with traffic control.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.