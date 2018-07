by Eleanor Dietrich

Florida Phlox

This pink wildflower (Phlox floridana) blooms from spring through fall and can be found in sandy areas and open forests. The flowers have five spreading petals that often have darker pink markings at the base of each one. The shades of pink may vary from light to dark and are rarely white. The leaf-like structures (bracts) at the base of the flower are covered with small glandular hairs.