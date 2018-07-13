Stolen truck reported following vehicle crash

Washington County Sheriff’s Office searches for a stolen Chevrolet truck and is asking the public to contact them immediately if seen.

Following a crash Tuesday afternoon on Roche Road, WCSO assisted FHP in looking for the driver of a wrecked vehicle after he fled the scene on foot. FHP advised the vehicle left at the scene was reported as stolen out of Okaloosa County.

As a WCSO deputy patrolled the area searching for the driver, who was described as a white male, he was flagged down by a resident of a nearby home who reported his truck had just been stolen from his yard.

He provided a description of the vehicle as a light brown or silver 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, single cab, with a black tool box and tinted windows.

If you have any information regarding the location of this truck or the identity of the driver, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office by calling 850-638-6111. You may also report information anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477).