Washington County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen ATV.

The 2015 Honda Rancher 4X4 is camouflage in color and was reportedly taken from a property located on S.R. 79.

If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office by calling 850-638-6111. You may also report information anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477).