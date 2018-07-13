Elizabeth “Starr” Key, age 66 of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on Friday, July 6, 2018, at her home in Chipley, FL. She was born on May 19, 1952, in Columbus, GA, to Samuel Beman and June Agee Beman.

Elizabeth made a living as a respiratory therapist and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

She is preceded in death by her father, Samuel Beman, and her son, Shondell Key.

Elizabeth is survived by her mother, June Beman; son, Nathanael Starr Key and husband, Joshua Springer of Puyallup, WA; brother, Sam Beman, Jr. and wife, Mary of Phenix, AL; and sisters: Kathleen Beman Cope and husband, Dan of Maryville, TN, June Ovdenk and husband, David of Columbus, GA, and Susie Ellwood and husband, Donny of Columbus, GA. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews: Amanda Tyra, Andrea Rhodes, Ashley Joiner, Allison Wadkins, Sam Beman, III, Nick Beman, Joshua Beman, David Ovdenk, Jr., Timothy Ovdenk, Jesse Ovdenk, Dallas Ovdenk, and Precious-Miracle Ellwood; and Jerry Jones of Chipley FL.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.