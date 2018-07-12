Roberts is Chipola Administrator of the Year

MARIANNA—Dr. Jayne Roberts is the Recipient of the Faculty-Administrator of the Year Award at Chipola College.

Roberts presently serves as Vice-President of Student Affairs at the college. She has responsibility over academic advising, student activities, campus security, career center, registrar and admissions, testing, financial aid and has served as the college’s Equity Coordinator.

Roberts began her career at Chipola as secretary to the Office of Community Relations and has served as Director of Testing, Registrar, Academic Advisor, Student Disability Officer, Designated School Official for the Student Exchange Visa Information System (SEVIS) and Student Activities Director.

While serving as Compass Club Advisor in 1989, the Chipola Chapter was named the top chapter in the nation. Roberts has also taught several courses at Chipola including orientation, Introduction to Psychology, Career & Life Planning, and Human Growth and Development.

She currently serves on a number of college committees and chairs the Appeals/Grievance, Disciplinary, and Admission Committees. She is active in the Association of Florida Colleges where she served on the Executive Board and served as co-chair of the audit committee. She has served as a member of the Substantive Change Committee (2004); and as a member of the Compliance Certification Team, achieving the College’s most recent Southern Association of Colleges & Schools (SACS) reaffirmation (2008 and 2018). Additionally, she has served as State Chair of the Student Life Skills Committee for the Florida Statewide Common Course Numbering System.

An avid Chipola sports fan, Jayne was an integral part of the State JUCO Tournament, serving as a chair of the Team Hosts committee. After being hired at Chipola, Roberts completed her A.A. degree. She then went on to earn a B.S. from FSU, an MS from TSUD, and an Ed.D from FSU. While working on her Doctorate, Jayne was a recipient of the Stickler Award and the Maurice Litton Scholarship from the Educational Leadership Department at FSU.

She has received the Faculty/Administrator of the Month for December 2001, March 2004, April 2013, February 2018 and was the Faculty/Administrator of the year in 2004. Jayne is married to Mel Roberts, who retired from Jackson County in 2015. The Roberts have three daughters—Heather, Heidi and Natalie—all graduates of Chipola and FSU, and four grandchildren. The family is active in the First Baptist Church of Marianna where Jayne serves on several committees and is a member of the Handbell Choir. She has taught Sunday School for the Children’s department since 1993.

The Faculty/Administrator of the Year award includes a plaque, reserved parking for a year, $1,000 bonus, and a $100 gift certificate from the College Book Store. The annual award is selected from among the monthly winners.