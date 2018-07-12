Floyd obit

Shirley Faye Floyd, 74, of Malone, passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018 surrounded by her family.

Shirlery was born October 14, 1943 in Houston County. She spent most of her life in Jackson County, Florida. She retired from Grangerburg Peanut Company and was part owner in the business. She volunteered at Chipola Ministries and was active in the Friendship Baptist Church WMU. Shirley has been a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Malone, Florida since 1973. She loved riding golf carts, gardening, traveling with friends, southern gospel music, and she was an avid reader all of her life. She enjoyed spending time cooking for family and friends and loved large gatherings in the Floyd eating house.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Katie Lou Locke of Ashford, Alabama and one brother Billy Locke of Dothan, Alabama.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ben Floyd of Malone, FL; three sons, Holt and Scarlett Floyd, Hank and Lisa Floyd, and Jamie and Kim Floyd; one sister, Elsie Howarth; one brother in law, Marvin Floyd, of Tallahassee; one sister in law, Ann McWaters, of Ashford, Alabama; ten grandchildren, Kacee Floyd, Karlee Floyd, Harrison Floyd, Kayla Floyd, Caroline Floyd, Storm Floyd, Spencer Floyd, Megan Hobbs, Gannon Baxter, and Lindsey Baxter; four great grandchildren, Kamdyn Tew, JC Pittman, Hailey Hobbs, and Gracie Hobbs.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 13, 2018 at Friendship Baptist Church with Reverends Chuck Locke and Danny Sumerlin officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund.