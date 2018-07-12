Brown obit

Prophet Alexander Brown, Jr., of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 6, 2018 in the Ft. Walton Beach Rehabilitation Center of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. He was 64 years old.

Alexander was born on December 19, 1953 to Madie (Peterson) Brown and the late Alexander Brown, Sr. in Bunnell, Florida. He was a member of the New Deliverance Pentecostal Holiness Church in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and was a custodian for many years.

He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife: Betty Jean Brown; two children: Betty Jewell Graham (Benny) and Larry Wayne Brown, all of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; two grandchildren: Anna L. Graham and Jermel J. Graham; brothers: Alfred Peterson (Gloria Mae), Eddie Brown (Debra), Willie Brown (Cathy), John Brown (Erica), and Timothy Brown (Alice); sisters: Susie Potter (Willie Lee), Lottie Mike (Bishop Edward), Gloria Peterson (Rev. Richard, Sr.), Brenda Peterson, Debra Conner (Elder Don), and Connie Hawes; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Alexander’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, July 14, 2018 from the sanctuary of the McQueen’s Temple First Born Church of Vernon, Florida with pastor, Jr. Bishop J.O. Brown, Pastor Angela Jackson, Elder Don Conner, Rev. Richard Peterson and Bishop Edward T. Mike, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will begin on Friday, July 13, 2018 from 12 Noon until 9 PM CST in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose at the church on Saturday 1hr prior to services.