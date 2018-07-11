City Council meeting

The following items were approved when the Chipley City Council met Tuesday night.
- Ordinance No. 951 (public hearing) – Amendment to Chapter 19 – Utilities
- Ordinance No. 952 (first reading) – Amendment to Chapter 3 – Alcoholic Beverages View draft ordinance
- Resolution No. 18-14 – Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Budget Amendment
- Statewide Mutual Aid Agreement – FL Division of Emergency Management
- P&Z recommendation – Variance – Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc. – 730 1st Street
- CEI Services FPID#438895-2-54-01 – 5th Street Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements Project Phase II
- Planning & Zoning Board Member Appointments – Holland Kent as board member and David Ridley as alternate