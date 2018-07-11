City Council meeting

The following items were approved when the Chipley City Council met Tuesday night.

  • Ordinance No. 951 (public hearing) – Amendment to Chapter 19 – Utilities
  • Ordinance No. 952 (first reading) – Amendment to Chapter 3 – Alcoholic Beverages View draft ordinance
  • Resolution No. 18-14 – Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Budget Amendment
  • Statewide Mutual Aid Agreement – FL Division of Emergency Management
  • P&Z recommendation – Variance – Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc. – 730 1st Street
  • CEI Services FPID#438895-2-54-01 – 5th Street Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements Project Phase II
  • Planning & Zoning Board Member Appointments – Holland Kent as board member and David Ridley as alternate

