Bonifay man charged after making false report

HOLMES COUNTY – A Bonifay man is facing charges after calling Holmes County E-911 to make a false report.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded after a complainant, identified as Jake Clifton Dunn, 37, called to report three family members had been shot and were unresponsive.

Because Dunn did not provide dispatchers with an address, the deputy began the investigation at Dunn’s residence on Highway 179, where he was known to reside with the family members he reported as having been shot.

Once he arrived at the home, the deputy was met by two of the alleged victims who advised they and the third family member were unharmed. They further stated Dunn was not currently staying at that residence, rather another location in the area of Sowell Loop, just off Highway 179.

Deputies were able to make contact with the subject at the location provided, but Dunn, who advised law enforcement officers that he was armed with a gun, refused to comply with repeated instructions to come out of the residence.

Out of concern for Dunn’s own safety, deputies made entry into the residence.

Dunn was booked into Holmes County Jail on charges of making a false report and misuse of the E911 system.