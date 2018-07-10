Two charged in burglary of a dwelling

Two subjects were arrested Thursday afternoon following a short foot chase when law enforcement responded to a 911 call.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., on July 5th, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at a residence on Southern Way in reference to a trespass call. The complainant stated as they arrived at the residence they heard voices coming from inside the home and immediately left the area.

As the deputy began clearing the property he noticed people running into woods and the back screen door swing shut. The male was immediately caught and identified as Brett Allen Thomas, 34, of Wausau.

The female, identified by Thomas as Jennifer Claborn, 36, of Chipley, was apprehended shortly after by another WCSO deputy.

Both Claborn and Thomas were taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and trespassing.

