Oldaker obit

Curtis Ray Oldaker, known as ‘Ray’ to his family and friends, passed from this life on July 7, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. He was 73 years old at the time of his passing.

Ray is survived by his wife of 43 years, Thelma May Oldaker, of Bonifay Florida. He is also survived by four children: Maria Taylor; Raylena Outler, Trish Corbin, and Curtis Ray Oldaker, Jr. All reside in the greater Holmes County area. In addition to his children, Ray is survived by 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 4 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ray, a native of Lesage WV, was born in 1945, one of nine children. He left his home in 1967 to join the United States Army, where he served his country as an M60 tank gunner with the famed 67th armor regiment, Friedberg Germany. He and his family made Holmes County their home in 1994.

Ray believed in hard work and devotion to family, and these beliefs and actions have inspired all who have known him. He will be greatly missed by those who love him.