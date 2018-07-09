Smith obit

Mr. David Bernard Smith, age 71, of Chipley, Florida, passed away July 6, 2018 at his home. He was born November 4, 1946 in Neptune, New Jersey.

David is survived by three daughters, Tamra Smith of Elkhart, IN, Tanya Guerra of Loganville, GA, and Tara Smith of Chipley, FL; one brother, Walter Smith of Chipley, FL; two sisters, Jo Ann Smith of Johnstown, CO, and Catherine Krostag of Chipley, FL; two grandchildren, Courtney White and Mercedez Fields.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.