Skipper obit

Johnnie D. Skipper, 84, of Malone passed away peacefully at her home on July 8, 2018 surrounded by her family as she departed to Heaven.

Johnnie was born on September 21, 1933 in Tarrytown, GA, to Clyde and Reba Davis. She lived most of her life in Jackson County. She was a retired Supervisor from Sunland Center.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, James H Skipper.

Survivors include sons, James David Skipper and wife Tona of Marianna, Danny Joe Skipper and wife Gina of Malone, daughter, Donna Skipper Grulke and husband Timothy of Malone, grandchildren, David Adam Skipper, James Eric Skipper and wife Melissa, Audrey Skipper, Tasha Freeman and husband Gary, Brandy Hollis and husband Quinton, Amy Jackson and wife DeDe Joy, Mica Smith and husband Brian, Kevin Warren and wife Kayla, Tatum Lockart and husband Austin, Jeremy Skipper and fiancé Emily, Jeff Sellers, Jennifer Nolen and husband Hunter, Jessica Hughes, Cody Hughes, T.J. Grulke and fiancé Melonie, Garrett Grulke and fiancé Erika, Shelby Grulke and fiancé’ Austin, great grandchildren, Nicholas Hollis and wife Brittney, Aiden Hollis, Cy Smith, Grady Smith, Brantley Warren, Erica Victor, Nathan Victor, Baylee Victor, Jada Skipper, Press Nolen, Cheyenne Skipper, Valiant Tew, Alexus Tew, Indigo Skipper, and Harper Skipper, great great grandchildren, Aaliyah and Sophia Hollis

Funeral services will be at 3 pm, Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral home Maddox Chapel with Revs. Jack Hollis and Gino Mayo officiating. Interment will follow in Bascom Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

Pallbearers are: Kevin Warren, Jeremy Skipper, Cody Hughes, Austin Lockart, Brian Smith, Quinton Hollis, and Tommy Griffis.

They family would like to express a “Thank You” to Dr. Richard Christopher and nurse Stephanie for the many years of care for their precious mother. Also to Emerald Coast Hospice for their kind service “to our mom, and us” during this time.