Nominee for Associate Justice of United States Supreme Court

Tonight, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate Judge BRETT M. KAVANAUGH of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement.

The nomination of Judge Kavanaugh comes after a selection process marked by a historic degree of transparency, including the President’s public disclosure of a list of 25 highly qualified potential nominees for the Supreme Court.

Learn more about why Judge Kavanaugh is the best of the best to serve Americans on the Nation’s Highest Court.

Dunn Statement on SCOTUS Nominee

WASHINGTON, DC – Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) issued the following statement after President Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court:

“In announcing Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for the Supreme Court, President Trump has taken another tangible step to secure the Constitution and ensure that the people of the United States remain preeminent, not the government. This is a victory for everyone who cherishes our nation’s conservative values. I urge the Senate to act quickly and confirm Judge Kavanaugh.”

Fr. Pavone “delighted” with Supreme Court pick

TITUSVILLE, FL – Father Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, tonight said “I am delighted at the choice of Judge Brett Kavanaugh as a nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Those of us who worked so hard to elect President Trump, and who will work even harder to re-elect him, are enjoying one of our proudest moments tonight. These are the kinds of decisions that motivate us to elect leaders like President Trump.

“The President has conducted this nomination process with transparency, having shared his list of potential nominees with the American people in advance. We trust him and those who have advised him in this selection. The President has made clear his thinking, which we share, that

“Judges are not supposed to re-write the law, re-invent the Constitution, or substitute their own opinions for the will of the people expressed through their laws. We reject judicial activism and policy-making from the bench. The faithful application of the Constitution is the bedrock of our freedom, the foundation of our society, and the linchpin of our government.”

“Now it is up to the Senate to conduct a swift and fair confirmation process, focused exclusively on the qualifications of Judge Kavanaugh and not on partisan ideology. Moreover, we urge the Senate Democrats to avoid the smear tactics, distortions of the record, and ad hominem arguments that so characterize the Left.

We urge people to contact their Senators now and throughout this process, and to keep their conduct and their eventual vote regarding Judge Kavanaugh in mind when Election Day comes.

Tonight and tomorrow night, Father Pavone will provide additional commentary on Facebook Live; visit www.Facebook.com/FatherFrankPavone