“George M. Cohan Tonight!” this week

Get your tickets now for George M. Cohan Tonight! This one man show starring Kevin Russell and directed by Mil Cox will take the stage this week, July 14-15, at the Spanish Trail Playhouse (680 2nd Street, Chipley). Show times are 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Are you a lover of history? Do you enjoy the music of the 1930s and 1940s? Are you a fan of the early days of musical theatre? If yes, get your tickets today! This one-man performance, starring Kevin Russell as America’s song and dance man, George M. Cohan, is sure to have your toes tapping as he strolls through the story of his life. With songs such as “Give My Regards to Broadway”, “You’re A Grand Ol’ Flag,” and “I’m A Yankee Doodle Dandy.” George M. Cohan Tonight is a must-see event. Tickets are $15 and are on sale now!

Tickets are available now at The Spanish Trail Playhouse Theatre box office located at 680 2nd Street, Chipley, Florida. The ticket office will be open Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. and until 1:00 p.m. the week of the show. Call 638-9113 or 850-326-3685 for more information and to reserve your tickets today.