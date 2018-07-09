Chipley man arrested on drug charges

A Chipley man out on bond is back behind bars after being charged with new felony drug charges.

Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., a vehicle driven by 55-year-old George Davis, was stopped on Orange Hill Road near Corbin Road for a traffic infraction. The Washington County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as he made contact with Davis.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of three bags of methamphetamine and more than 28 grams of marijuana.

Davis was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking on the charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams.

As Davis was booked into the jail, a small bag of cocaine was found on his person. He then received additional charges of possession of cocaine and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

He is currently out on a $20,000 bond for previous sale of methamphetamine and marijuana charges, which stem from a 2017 case.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.