Woman’s roommate arrested for abusing her child

Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Vernon man on child abuse charges following an investigation into an incident of alleged abuse.

On July 5th, WCSO responded to a call in reference to a report of child abuse, which allegedly occurred while the suspect was babysitting the child. The caller advised her 6-year-old child was left in the care of Demetric Webb and his girlfriend on July 3rd. On July 4th, she noticed the child had a large shoe-shaped mark on his back. Both Webb and his girlfriend live in the home with mother and her family.

Statements were provided, which alleged Webb hit the child with a shoe multiple times after he became angry when the child was jumping on the bed. Webb admitted to spanking the child.

During the initial investigation, a deputy obtained witness statements corroborating the child’s version of the incident as well as photographs that showed an injury resembling a bruise on the child’s lower back, in the shape of a shoe.

Webb was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on one count of child abuse, a third-degree felony.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.