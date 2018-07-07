Truck found blocking roadway leads to felony possession charges

A Dothan man was arrested on July 4th, after leaving his truck in the roadway while he entered a local store.

Just before noon on Wednesday, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy came upon a Chevrolet truck, with front end damage, stopped in the eastbound lane of U.S. 90. The driver had reportedly pulled partially into the parking lot of the Handi Mart in Chipley and entered the store, seemingly unaware that he had left the vehicle blocking traffic.

As the deputy staged his patrol car to warn oncoming traffic, a man, later identified as 33-year-old William Mock, exited the store, advising the deputy he had “wrecked somewhere on 77” and had stopped at the store to put air in his tire. Mock, who appeared to be very anxious, began pacing and then opened the hood of the truck and placed, what deputies later found to be hydrocodone pills, inside. Hydrocodone is listed as a controlled substance.

A search of the interior of the vehicle led to the deputies locating several other pills, identified as Vyvanse, which are also a known as a controlled substance.

Williams was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on the two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of tampering with evidence.

The Florida Highway Patrol was contacted in an effort to identify any hit and run crash sites.

