Hunter safety internet-completion courses offered in three counties in July

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in three counties in July (list follows).

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The locations and times are:

Bay County

July 21 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT)

Bay County Shooting Range

10900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach

Escambia County

July 10 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & July 14 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Langley Bell 4-H Center

3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment

Santa Rosa County

July 11 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & July 14 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Jay Community Center

5259 Booker Lane in Jay

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.