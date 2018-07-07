Mr. Dan Allen Gray, 52 of Bonifay, Florida, died on Monday, July 2, 2018, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Born Sunday, December 26, 1965 in Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, he was the son of the late Dan Allen Gray.

He served in the United States Navy.

Surviving is his mother, Priscilla Plott and husband Michael of Arnold Maryland, wife, Pamela Holley Gray of Bonifay, FL, son, Devin Gray of Bonifay, FL, daughters, Alexis Olech and husband Ben of Oceanside, CA and Jenna Gray of Bonifay, FL, brothers, Michael John Gray of Longmont, CO, Brian Christopher Gray of Long Beach, CA and Patrick Arthur Gray of North Royalton, OH.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Shelly Chandler officiating and Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.