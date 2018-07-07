Colby obit

Jordan M. Colby, 25, of Marianna died Wednesday, July 4, 2018 near Marianna from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was a native and lifelong resident of Marianna, Jackson County. He was employed at Winn Dixie for several years and was a fugitive recovery agent with a private firm.

Jordan was preceded in death by his father, Fredrick Colby. He is survived by Amber Cureton; his son, Jordan Joseph Colby; daughters, Brooklyn Cureton and Aubrey Colby; his mother Betty G. Monette and husband, Nick; his brother, Thomas Colby all of Marianna.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with interment to follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.