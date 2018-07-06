Habitat for Humanity annual meeting

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity will be hosting their annual meeting on Thursday, July 19. The event will be held at the Wesley Center of First United Methodist Church, in Marianna (adjacent to the Post Office parking lot on Hwy 90). The purpose of the annual meeting is to celebrate the accomplishments of the program year, which concluded on June 30th, and to lay the foundation for this new program year, which commenced on July 1st. RSVP is required by Thursday, July 12, to ed@jchabitat.com or 850-718-8217.

Like this: Like Loading...