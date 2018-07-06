Cooley obit

Charles T. Cooley, 87 of Graceville, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at his residence.

Home-going service will be 12 p.m. Saturday, July 7, 2018 at New Home Baptist Church with Revs. Buddy Shumaker and Brian Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

Family will receive friends at the church on Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Charles was born in Graceville on January 5, 1931 to the late David and Vela Miller Cooley. A U.S. Navy Veteran, Mr. Charles lived in Ft. Meade then to Bartow from 1950-1993. During that time he started and owned several business’s, Cooley TV & Repair, Cooley’s Tire & Hardware, Charlie’s Steak House and White’s Auto 1968-1992. Moving back to Graceville after his retirement he was a member of New Home Baptist Church where he and his wife Kathleen spearheaded the Bluegrass Gospel Jam. He was a pilot and instrumental in several things with the Tri-county Airport where he served as a board member for several years. Mr. Charles was a Fiddler and played with the Bluegrass Pickers.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen Cooley, grandson-in-law Michael McHan, brother David Cooley and sister Claudia McMackin.

Survived by three children James Cooley(Cindy), Diane Geiger, Steve Cooley(Monette Castro), Graceville, FL; companion Ida M. Cook, Dothan, AL; six grandchildren, Bo Cooley, Misty Kilgore Lord, Kimberly Howze, Charlie Cooley, Cassie McHan, Stephanie Cooley; thirteen great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.