Chason obit

Benny Harold Chason, 62, of Grand Ridge, died Thursday, July 5, 2018 at his residence.

Benny was born September 20, 1955 to the late James and Edna Chason and was a lifelong resident of Grand Ridge, FL. Benny loved to hunt, fish, play with his grandchildren, and spend time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Harold “Dick” and Edna Pearl Granger Chason.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Chason, of Grand Ridge; two daughters, Jamie Gross and husband, Ian, of Marianna and Tina King and husband, Chad, of Grand Ridge; six grandchildren, Joseph Dyer, Jadyn Glenn, Ian James Gross, Jace Gross, Chase King, and Chloe King; one brother, Allen Chason and wife, Melanie, of Grand Ridge; two nieces, Marissa Ballard and Caitlin Chason and a very special cousin, Randall Chason, and his family from Altha.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 9, 2018 at El Bethel Assembly of God Church with Rev. Clinton Howell officiating. Interment will follow in Dykes Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the the service at the church.