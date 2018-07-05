Tomblin obit

Mrs. Lucille (Brown) Tomblin, of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in the Bay Medical Center of Panama City, Florida. She was 76 years old.

Lucille was born on April 10, 1942 to the late Buford & Mary (Callins) Brown in Chipley, Florida. She served as a Dietary Aide for the Washington County Hospital for numerous years and for Sunland in Marianna, Florida, for 20+ years.

She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters: Erica Butler of Panama City, Florida, and Beverly Butler of Tallahassee, Florida; one son: Anthony Tomblin of Bradenton, Florida; two granddaughters: Christina Tomblin of Jacob City, Florida, and Jermaine Lewis of Tallahassee, Florida; one great-grandson: Miles Anthony Libert of Jacob City, Florida; two sisters: Phyllis Brown of Panama City, Florida and Ethel Brown-Oney (Gene) of Vernon, Florida; two brothers: Isaac Brown (Dorothy) of Vernon, Florida, and Ferman Brown, Jr. of Bonifay, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Lucille’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, July 7, 2018 from the sanctuary of the Johnson Temple First Born Church with pastor, Elder Floyd Harper, Rev. Larry Brown, Rev. Earl Cooke, and Dea Isaac Brown, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery of Chipley, Florida, with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will begin on Friday, July 6, 2018 from 12 Noon until 9 PM in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose at the church on Saturday, 1hr. prior to services.