Hussey obit

Edith Hill Hussey, 75, of Marianna died Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Jackson Hospital.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Jackson County, a homemaker and a longtime member of Damascus Free Will Baptist Church in Marianna.

Mrs. Hussey was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hussey, her parents, Everett & Daisy Hill, brothers, Ernest, Earl, Durward, James, and Baby Sweet Jim Hill, and sisters, Alyne Singletary and Annie Lou Hill. Survivors include her children, Penny, Kenneth, and Carl Hussey and Jan of Marianna, FL, sisters, Patricia Gable of Marianna and Nadine Joyner of Texas, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 6, 2018 at Damascus Free Will Baptist Church with Reverend Allan Austin and Reverend Otis Whitehead officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.